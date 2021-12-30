Winter Storm Likely on New Year’s Day, Frigidly Cold Air Follows

Dry End to 2021:

Wednesday night’s quick burst of light snow may lead to a few slick spots early on, especially on those roadways that are left untreated. If you plan on traveling this morning, I would take a little extra caution.

Otherwise, the Stateline will see a quiet end to 2021 as both Thursday and Friday feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Now, while 2021 is expected to end on a tranquil note, the same can’t be said for the beginning of 2022 as it’s looking more than likely that the Stateline will see it’s first major winter storm of the winter season.

New Year’s Day Winter Storm:

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service has placed only two of our counties, Whiteside and Carroll counties, under a Winter Storm Watch. As we inch closer to the actual event, I expect more of our counties to be placed under a winter storm watch of even a warning by Friday evening. As far as precipitation is concerned, things get underway late Friday night and even more so on Saturday as the potent storm system approaches.

At this point in the forecast, it’s safe to say that the potential for accumulating snowfall is high. With that being said, it’s still a bit early to be throwing out snowfall totals. Reason being, one – we are still more than 24 hours away from the event. And two, models still need to come into agreement on the overall track and intensity of the storm.

All in all, the combination of accumulating snow and gusty northerly to northeasterly wind will make for hazardous traveling conditions. Be extra aware and already plan on allowing extra time if you need to travel late Saturday. Key word in that sentence being NEED. Snow showers look to continue into early Saturday night before tapering off.

Frigidly Cold Air Arrives:

Behind this weekend’s storm system, the coldest air of the season arrives, allowing temperatures to plummet into the start of next week.

Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday are expected to fall into the single-digits, with winds chills landing well below-zero. These bitter wind chills will continue into the early stages of our Monday, which means you will want to dress in extra extra layers before stepping out. Especially for those who are returning to school Monday morning.