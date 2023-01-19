Lingering Effects:

With the dry slot of this late week storm moving in this morning, we can officially say that we are done with the worst of the precipitation. However, if you plan to travel this morning, drizzle will be possible as well as the potential for fog.

Energy sliding in on the storm’s backside will result in a secondary scattered round of mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening. This may pose for a slick spot or two for the drive home. Winds also ramp up this evening, gusting out of the west-northwest at 25-35 mph. These cooler winds will help switchover any precipitation this evening to flurries and light snow. Expect a flurry or two to linger into the early stage of Friday morning, with low temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Cooler Stretch Ahead:

With surface pressure remaining somewhat tight, winds remain breezy for Friday. This will continue to pull in much cooler air from the Upper Great Plains and southern Canada. As a result, temperatures Friday afternoon will struggle to climb above freezing (32°).

Forecast models do keep a smidge of low-level moisture in place, meaning there won’t be much if any room for the sun to make an appearance. Despite a wind shift to the southwest Saturday, more of the same can be expected for Saturday.

Weekend Snow:

A third and much weaker low-pressure system aims to track to the south of the region over the weekend. This will pose for the chance for a few flurries and light snow showers overnight Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

Again, nothing significant as any accumulations will be minor. Monday features a short-lived break from the onslaught of storm systems that we’ve been subjected to over the last week. Similar to this weekend, highs will peak in the low 30s under plenty of clouds. Light snow chances then ramp back up as we go into late Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday.