Remember how we mentioned the possibility of a dry slot impacting our morning snowfall?

Well, it’s happening. Precipitation has been battling this region of dry air over the past few hours. That, along with temperatures sitting at or above the freezing mark has allowed most of the snow to melt prior to the morning commute.

I would still plan on taking it slow as some elevated surfaces and neighborhood roads may feature a few slick and slushy spots.

Reminder, a winter storm warning remains in effect until midnight tonight, Snow associated with the second round should arrive shortly after mid-morning, with chances staying likely through the afternoon and evening. It’s this round that could feature snowfall rates up to an 1″/hr, resulting in the highest threat to travel.

Again, this will be a heavy wet snow. Not only will this post a threat to travel, but it could also post a threat to power and to one’s health.

Shoveling heavy, wet snow such as what falls today is known to put a strain on your heart. If you do plan on shoveling, be sure to do so with caution, only do a little at a time, take breaks, and stay hydrated.

Snow should begin to taper off this evening, leaving us mostly cloudy by the midnight hour. However, with temperatures falling below freezing overnight, it is possible that leftover moisture could freeze on some roads by Wednesday morning’s commute.

Something to monitor. Wednesday remains quiet but cloudy, with temperatures struggling to climb above 30-degrees. A quick-moving disturbance may bring a chance for a few snow showers overnight into Thursday. However, we’ll have to keep an eye on the Friday-Saturday time frame for another strong and impactful system.