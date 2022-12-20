Temperatures Tuesday afternoon made it into the lower to mid 20s for most Stateline areas. Wind chills allowed temperatures to feel a bit cooler. The wind chill in Galena is already subzero as of 4:30pm Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday night much more than they have the last several days. Tuesday night expect a temperature low near 7 degrees. With the wind chill factored in, it will be colder. Wednesday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Jo Daviess County in northern Illinois has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning from 6pm Wednesday to 6am Saturday. The remainder of the area is still under a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect Thursday and Friday.

Snow will initially move in by Wednesday evening, likely around 6-7pm for western areas like Galena and Savanna. Conditions will deteriorate by Thursday afternoon and evening making for very dangerous travel.

Thursday evening and into Friday morning blizzard-like conditions are possible due to very gusty winds and blowing snow. Plan to get everything you need to get done ahead of the snow arrival Wednesday evening. Stay up to date with the forecast and be sure to get extra supplies at the store.

The wind that could cause power outages and the brutal cold that follows the snow will be extremely dangerous. Remember to avoid spending time outdoors if you can or find warming shelters. Be sure to dress in multiple layers if you have to be out long Friday and through Christmas Weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to only be around 5 degrees Friday, Christmas Eve around 9, and Christmas Day around 10. Overnight lows will also get very dangerous as they are going to be below zero likely Friday and Saturday nights.