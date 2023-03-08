A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect Thursday morning through Friday morning for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counites. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go in effect Thursday afternoon for the rest of the Stateline. That includes Green, Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin and Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and Whiteside in northern Illinois.

The first half of the day, specifically the morning, will be dry. Isolated snow showers move in around lunchtime with deteriorating conditions and heavier snow moving in during the afternoon, evening, and night. The greatest travel impacts would be Thursday evening and night.

The greatest potential for 4+ inches is for areas up near the state line for counties like Green, Rock, Walworth, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Carroll and Lee Counties. For southern areas like Whiteside and DeKalb counties, 2-4″ is likely.

Temperatures made it into the mid 40s in many areas Wednesday afternoon, slightly above normal. We will see temperatures drop into the lower 30s under cloudy skies Thursday night. Winds gusts will be around 20 mph. Thursday temperatures will be near the 40-degree mark, in the upper 30s. Winds will also be a factor between 20-25 mph so we could see some issues with blowing snow at times as well.

Temperatures will cool down with this next system. We will only be in the mid 30s Friday and the below normal temperatures will carry over into the weekend too.