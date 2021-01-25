Winter Storm Warning Issued, Impacts Expected into Tuesday Morning

The Stateline now braces for our next winter storm, one that will bring heavy snow potential, strong winds, and hazardous traveling conditions for the beginning of the work week.

All of northern Illinois will be placed under a Winter Storm Warning from 4PM this afternoon, stretching until mid-day Tuesday. The only change was for our three counties up in southern Wisconsin (Green, Rock, & Walworth counties), as the National Weather Service placed them under a Winter Weather Advisory which will begin this evening, and is also set to expire around mid-day Tuesday. For those heading out early this morning, the day will begin with cloudy skies and quiet drive to your destination. But that’s likely going to change once we inch closer to the evening commute.

As of this morning, our winter storm continues to take shape over the southern and central plains. A glimpse at radar shows moderate to heavy snow falling across portions of Kansas, Nebraska, and even into southwest Iowa. Dry air in place behind yesterday’s cold front and ahead of an incoming area of high pressure will keep us dry into mid-day, with snow chances soon to follow. Hi-res models bring a couple of flurries/light snow showers by about 3PM-4PM, becoming more widespread and heavy during the evening hours. As the system approaches, conditions are likely to go deteriorate quickly, as snow intensifies during the evening and northeasterly winds strengthen, further reducing visibility during the evening hours.

Snow will remain moderate to heavy at times into the early hours of tonight, with conditions decreasing before sunrise Tuesday. Similar to Monday’s evening commute, you’ll want to take extra EXTRA caution traveling as tomorrow’s morning commute is going to be just as messy. As the storm system pulls away, scattered morning snow showers will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon and nearly seasonable afternoon. Road conditions should be in much better condition by the time the evening commute rolls around.

As far as snowfall totals are concerned, the bullseye or highest totals will reside in the areas where the forcing with this storm is strongest. Areas across southeastern Nebraska and southern Iowa can see up to a foot of snow by Tuesday morning. As the low approaches the Stateline, the forcing won’t be as strong, but it will be just enough for areas here at home to see totals similar to the storm that came through Christmas week. For areas closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin border, 3″ to 6″ can be expected. Models have been consistent with the highest amounts being found south and west of Rockford. It’s possible that some areas could see as much as 5″ to 8″, while amounts will decrease as you head into Wisconsin.