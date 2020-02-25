Winter Storm Watch Canceled for Remainder of the Stateline

The Winter Storm Watch that had been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties has been canceled. Earlier Monday afternoon watches for southern Wisconsin and northwest Illinois were dropped due to a significant shift in the storm track to the south, over far southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Because of that shift, the highest snow totals now look to fall more from near Chicago (due to lake effect) to along and south of I-80.

Most of Monday evening and overnight will remain dry due to strong northeast winds bringing dry air into northern Illinois. As precipitation across central Illinois tries to lift north it is encountering the drier air and fizzling out. Moisture will continue to increase through the night and that may lead to a few light showers across southern Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties through early Tuesday. No impacts to the morning commute Tuesday are expected and even the evening commute may have minimal impacts, as well.

Temperatures during the day Tuesday will warm above freezing, remaining in the mid 30s for much of the afternoon. Any snow that would fall may actually mix with light rain during the afternoon, not accumulating much on the surface throughout the day. Temperatures will cool below freezing Tuesday evening and night with a few light snow showers continuing into Wednesday. While some light snow may be coming down Wednesday morning, impacts to the morning commute are also expected to remain minimal. Even though the watches have been canceled, it doesn’t mean we won’t still see some light snow. There will still be some minor accumulations Tuesday evening, into Wednesday morning, but the impacts won’t be as much as it originally looked.