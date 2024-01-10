We have another chance of snow that will move in tonight into early Thursday morning. This will bring us roughly another 1-2″ of snowfall, but a few locations like Galena and Monroe (northwest of Rockford) and in southwestern Wisconsin could see locally high amounts between 3-4″. We’re still on track to receive more snow Friday into Saturday with yet another impactful system across the Stateline.

The entire Stateline has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch which will go in effect late Thursday night/early Friday morning and last through Saturday morning. Blizzard-like conditions will be possible especially Friday night into Saturday morning leading to dangerous travel as wind gusts could approach 45 mph with large visibility restrictions.

Areas to the south and east of Rockford have the highest chance of impactful snowfall but the entire Stateline will see moderate to high travel impacts. The heaviest of the snow will likely fall Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night. The worst time to travel will be not only during that timeframe, but especially into early Saturday morning as winds increase and temperatures fall below freezing level.

There still is room for the overall storm track to chance and due to temperatures still likely being near freezing level, this could be a rain/snow mix early Friday afternoon with similar snow ratios and snowfall type to Tuesday’s snow, which would hinder snowfall totals and be slushy and wet but then transition to a drier snow and higher liquid to ratio amounts as temperatures fall. As mentioned above, winds are going to gust pretty strong which will lead to a lot of blowing and drifting snow especially if we see powdery snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Not only is the area of concern on our system at the end of the week, but the dangerous, bone-chilling cold to follow. Temperatures will likely fall subzero Saturday, Sunday and Monday night with daytime highs confined to the single digits Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.