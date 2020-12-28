Winter Storm Watch Issued for Most of the Stateline

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of the Stateline. This watch includes Boone, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties in Illinois and Green and Rock Counties in Wisconsin. The watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and is set to expire Wednesday morning.

As of Monday morning, a storm system is bringing notable rainfall to parts of southern and central California with some snow falling in higher elevation areas. A strong jet stream will quickly pull this system northeastward and into the Midwest by Tuesday afternoon. Widespread snowfall is expected to move over the Stateline Tuesday midafternoon and will likely last through the evening. Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, a steep warm layer in the lower levels of our atmosphere could bring a considerable amount of freezing rain to parts of the Stateline. Rain, snow, and sleet are also possibilities overnight as a good deal of uncertainty still revolves around the temperature profile of our atmosphere. Regardless, travel impacts are expected for the Wednesday morning commute for much, if not all, of the Stateline.

Snowfall amounts are still rather uncertain as of Monday morning. However, several inches of snowfall are possible with higher amounts falling on the northwestern Stateline. There is also the potential for ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch.