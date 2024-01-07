Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WATCH that will be in effect Monday evening through late Tuesday night.

This system develops near the Panhandle of Texas and will track northeastward towards the Stateline by Monday evening. We’re on the cold sector of this system, but severe weather is expected in the deep south and southeast Monday and Tuesday.

If you can, avoid unnecessary travel Tuesday. Heavy wet snow could accumulate rather quickly between Monday night and into Tuesday. The exact type of precipitation we see for the duration of this system is still heavily dependent on our temperature profile. Wind gusts are going to gust between 30-35 mph. Be sure to monitor the latest forecast with the First Warn Weather Team.

There will be some travel impacts Monday night and into Tuesday morning, but the greatest impacts will still likely be on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, which is when the heavier of the snow could move in.

Snowfall rates Monday evening and night may briefly exceed one inch or greater per hour. Temperatures are expected to be around 32 degrees. As briefly mentioned before, this is dependent on temperatures. If temperatures stay at freezing level, we will have a very heavy wet snow. If temperatures come up to 33 or 34 degrees, we would likely see a rain/snow mix and that will reduce the chance of heavier wet snow. There’s still time for the storm track to change. Just a small shift will result in sharp changes in snow amounts.

Now this is not the only system we will see across the area this week. Snow showers remain in the forecast pretty much every day over the next week. Thursday and Friday we could see some light snow showers wrapped in with cooler air associated with a cold front. Next weekend, another system could move in from the southwest and bring us more snow.