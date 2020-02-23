Winter Storm Watch Issued for Parts of the Stateline

UPDATE: Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and McHenry counties now added to the Winter Storm Watch beginning Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Green, Rock and Walworth counties have been added to the Winter Storm Watch beginning Tuesday morning

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties beginning Monday evening, lasting through Wednesday afternoon. A powerful storm system will begin moving east and northeast Sunday evening and Monday, spreading mostly rain across central and southern Illinois Monday morning and afternoon. As the low moves closer to Illinois Monday evening, a wintry mix will be possible across parts of northern Illinois before switching to mostly snow overnight, into Tuesday morning. Snow will likely continue throughout much of Tuesday and Tuesday evening before gradually coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon.

Several inches of snow are likely across much of the area, with the potential for some places to receive over half a foot of snow by Wednesday morning. Travel will most likely be impacted overnight Monday through Wednesday morning as a heavy, wet snow is expected to fall. Updates to the forecast will continue through Sunday afternoon and evening, along with possible snowfall amounts, so be sure to check back!