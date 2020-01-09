Winter Storm Watch Issued

Just in: A Winter Storm Watch has been extended further east to include the counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning Friday evening, lasting through late Saturday night.
Ahead of this weekend’s storm system, the National Weather Service has started putting out winter alerts. As of 11:30 AM, a winter storm watch has been posted for Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside counties. This watch will go into effect Friday evening, and last until late Saturday night. As the weekend draws closer, we definitely should expect more winter alerts to follow.