Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Monday’s snowfall

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the counties of Green, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside early Monday morning, lasting through Monday evening, as a round of wintry weather is expected to move in throughout the morning.

Skies have been rather cloudy Sunday, although a few peaks of sunshine have been noted this afternoon. Strong northeast winds throughout much of the day have held temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s; Rockford’s high Sunday was 51 degrees. Those blustery northeast winds will continue not only through Sunday night, but also throughout the day on Monday. That combined with the cloud cover and slightly cooler air working in with an area of low pressure will hold temperatures in the mid/upper 30s for much of the afternoon.

High pressure north of the Great Lakes Sunday afternoon will begin sinking further south over the Great Lakes by Monday morning. This will continue to feed dry air into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. While it may have looked like it was going to rain for areas west and southwest of Rockford, one has to travel to central Illinois and Iowa before seeing any of those rain showers actually reach the surface. The fact that our winds are expected to remain from the east through much of the night will have some impact on the onset of precipitation, as well as precipitation type, during the morning Monday.

Skies will remain dry, but cloudy, Sunday night with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will be moving in from the west and southwest by sunrise Monday (between 7am and 8am). This will initially impact our far western counties before spreading east through the remainder of the morning. Some impacts to the morning commute may felt west of a line from Monroe to Freeport, while areas east of that line will still be dry. Precipitation initially will start out as a mix, especially given temperatures across the region not only at the surface, but also a few thousand feet above. And any change in that temperature will have an impact on precipitation type for any one given spot.

The dry air from high pressure over the Great Lakes will help to evaporate the leading edge of the precipitation, as well as work to cool our atmosphere, throughout the morning. This will mostly be the case for Rockford and points east. This cooling of the atmosphere should allow more of a snow/sleet mix to develop across most of the Stateline by Noon, lasting into the afternoon. The snow/sleet/mix could initially be heavy at the onset but then lighten up during the afternoon and early evening. We may even see a period of drizzle or light rain mixing with some of the snowflakes Monday evening. There will be some slushy accumulations but the impacts may be minimal for some as both ground and road temperatures remain above freezing, causing some melting to take place. This will have an impact on snowfall totals as well. Generally around 1-3 inches of snow will fall, with a few locations on the higher end. The snow will be heavy and wet as it comes down due to lower snow to liquid ratios. Expect the precipitation to be wrapping up Monday night.