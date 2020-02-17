A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Green and Rock counties in southern Wisconsin until Midnight Tuesday. Light to moderate snow continues to fall close to the Wisconsin/Illinois state line, with heavier snow a little further north in Wisconsin. Already a few inches of snow has fallen from Monroe to Janesville, with an additional 2-3 inches possible through the night.
Further to the south temperatures have warmed enough to allow a transition over to drizzle and light rain showers, especially along and north of Highway 20. As low pressure moves closer to northern Illinois around Midnight, additional snow and rain showers will fall. Drier air will arrive during the day on Tuesday, helping clear skies during the afternoon.
Temperatures through the evening Monday will remain in the low to mid 30s, but where the snow continues to fall there will be slush filled and slick roads. Take it slow if heading out this evening.