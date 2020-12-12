Winter Weather Advisory continues – Snow accumulating, causing slick roads Friday evening

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended now to include Winnebago and Boone counties until 6pm Saturday evening. The extension comes as the transition over to snow has already started across portions of Rockford and into Boone county. Surface temperatures east of a line from Monroe, to Freeport to Sterling are currently above freezing, but west of that line temperatures have fallen to freezing. This has allowed the snow to accumulate on some of the roads over northwest Illinois.

Temperatures will likely remain above freezing, with pavement temperatures remaining marginal for sticking snow, through the overnight. However, the snow has been sticking on the pavement across northwest Illinois and just west of the Winnebago/Stephenson county line. The greatest impacts to roads will likely remain west of Rockford through early Saturday, but a few spots in Winnebago and Boone counties could have some slushy roads by sunrise Saturday. This will occur as colder air wraps into most of northern Illinois early Saturday, allowing for a quick burst of snow to fall.

North winds will also be increasing through the night which could cause some blowing and drifting snow to occur, despite the heavier snow coming down now.