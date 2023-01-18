Temperatures made it into the mid to upper 30s again Wednesday afternoon under thick cloud cover. We will not see any major breaks in the clouds over the next several days. It was an active day with snow falling north of the low and severe weather ahead of the cold front. There have been several warnings already today, right where the SPC has the risk out well south of the Stateline. A rain/snow mix is moving into the Stateline right now.

Green County in southern Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in northern Illinois is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening until 9am Thursday morning. For the most part, the greatest chance of accumulating snow will fall northwest of the Rockford area. Tomorrow morning, we will likely see areas of patchy dense fog.

The greatest snow chance remains to our northwest where there is a Winter Storm Warning which includes Rochester Minnesota and La Crosse Wisconsin to name a few spots. Lee County and southern DeKalb Counties will mainly see rain, areas north of I-88 could see a trace up to an inch, and then towards Green and Jo Daviess Counties, where there is a Winter Weather Advisory, 2-4″ is possible.

Temperatures tonight will fall to near 34 degrees in Rockford, because of slightly warmer than freezing level temperatures, we will likely see the majority of the system come as rain here. Eastward and southward of Rockford should follow along those lines, seeing mainly rain. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s again under mostly cloudy skies. A few snow showers on the back of the low are possible Thursday morning and afternoon.

The next chance of precipitation after what we Wednesday night will come late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will fall but we are technically still going to be slightly above normal. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday expect temperatures near freezing level.