Although temperatures were mild overnight, we are going to see temperatures continue to fall through the day Sunday. We already achieved our daytime high in the mid 50s and early Sunday morning we are already down to the mid to upper 40s in most areas across the Stateline. Temperatures will only be in the lower 40s/near the 40-degree mark by the afternoon. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.

Early Sunday morning there are a few heavier pockets of rain and a reduction in visibility. We will see a short break in the rain by the late morning but by the afternoon rain/snow showers move back in. As temperatures continue to fall and our wind direction changes, we will see the wintry mix completely turn over to snow in most areas locally.

Light snow showers will continue into early Monday morning before coming a bit more isolated to scattered in nature through Monday afternoon. Clouds start to decrease again Monday night into Tuesday and some sunshine will return.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Green County in southern Wisconsin and Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll counties in northern Illinois that will be in effect from noon Sunday until 7am Monday morning. Little accumulations are possible, but ground levels are very warm from the well above average temperatures we’ve had the last several days so accumulations should mainly be on elevated surfaces in the snow that does potentially stick.

It’s going to be a windy day today but an even windier day tomorrow to start the work week off. Wind gusts Sunday will range from 25-35 mph, Sunday night from 30-35 mph and Monday between 40-45 mph. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and Stephenson counties from 7am-7pm Monday.

Temperatures, however, will stay below normal for the majority of the week. We will see temperatures rise a little bit back into the lower 60s Wednesday and then possibly the upper 60s Thursday, but then behind another cold front, they fall back to below normal.