We have picked up a few inches of snow over the span of the last few days and we are sitting under a few inches of current snow cover this morning. We are going to tack on more today. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the majority of the Stateline. That will be in effect until 3am Sunday morning. Whiteside and Lee Counties are not included in this but will still see snow.

We will see accumulation across the area, but heavier totals will be west of the Stateline. There are not many changes to the snowfall forecast for today. The majority of the area likely going to see 3-6″. I do think there still could be isolated higher amounts especially near the border. There will still be a sharp cutoff south but around 1-4″ can be expected for those areas.

Heavier snow is still west of the Stateline. There will be a few lighter snow showers early Saturday morning, but the heaviest snow is going to move in by late morning/early afternoon. There is no fog right now, but we will see visibility being reduced as snow continues to move.

Avoid traveling if you can. There will be plenty of slick spots and roads will become covered quickly, especially with blowing/drifting snow. Wind gusts are going to be around 15-20 mph which will continue to blow snow around, but not as high as yesterday.

Temperatures are very cold once again this morning, but this is about where we should be believe it or not. The last few weeks in January we have just been gifted with well above normal overnight lows. Most of us are waking up to the lower teens early Saturday morning. Wind chills are a little bit cooler but not as bad as yesterday. Saturday afternoon temperatures are back to a below normal temperatures pattern. We will only be in the lower 20s today. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid-teens.

For the second half of the weekend, we dry out, but temperatures Sunday afternoon will only be in the mid to upper teens. Much colder than what we have seen. Winter weather settles back in both with a chance of snow the next few days and especially with our temperatures. The start of next week will be even colder. Our daytime highs look to only be in the mid-teens.