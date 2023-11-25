Our first accumulating snow of the season is on the way for the Stateline. Light snow is already falling across Eastern Iowa and far Northwestern Illinois as of 9:30PM. With it being the first snow of the season on a higher traveled day, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our Northern Illinois Counties. This goes into effect at 1AM and lasts through 2PM Sunday afternoon.

Light snow will continue to spread across the area from West to East toward Midnight tonight, as the snow has to saturate a bit of dry air near the surface before any flakes reach the ground. Light snow will continue to fall through the daybreak, with scattered snow showers still possible through the early afternoon. Conditions will dry out into the evening.

The highest rates of snow will fall between 4AM-10AM, with lingering scattered snow lasting into the afternoon. Impacts to travel will be likely, especially Sunday morning before some roads get treated. Make sure to allow some extra time to arrive at your destination if travelling Sunday.

Total snowfall will likely be between 1-3″ for most across the Stateline, with slightly higher confidence in the higher end of that scale West of Chicago and its suburbs. Many of our Stateline counties, especially far Northwestern IL may see between 2-3″ of accumulation.

Once the snow moves out Sunday afternoon, much colder air takes its place. Colder air arrives paired with breezy winds as well. This will bring wind chills down into the single digits Monday morning, as air temperatures will be in the teens. Wind chills barely reach the double digits Monday afternoon before another cold night into Tuesday morning.

After the potentially hazardous travel and snow Sunday, seasonably chilly weather hangs around through Tuesday, with gradual warming towards average temperatures taking place the second half of the week. We may see a few flakes of snow Tuesday or Wednesday with weak impulses that will come to pass, but chances remain low at this time due to low moisture content. Our next main chance for precipitation comes Friday.