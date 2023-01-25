Wednesday’s Snow:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect for all of northern Illinois as well as south-central Wisconsin until 3PM this afternoon.

Shortly after midnight, light snow began to cover roads in our southernmost areas, eventually overspreading the rest of the region ahead of the morning commute. Because of this, there will be two things you’ll have to take into account. The first being the likelihood for snow-covered roads. The second, reduced visibility.

If you plan to be out on the roads this morning, please allow extra time for travel and take it slow out there. Expect snow to remain steady into the mid-day hours before becoming more scattered for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures during the day will remain in the low 30s, close to freezing, which means a heavier and wet snow is expected. Overall, most will generally see 1″- 3″, which slightly higher totals in areas that sit along and south of I-88. While the evening commute won’t be as much of a mess, there will likely be light snow, or at least a few linger flurries, falling during that time.

So be on the lookout for a few slick spots. Light snow showers may linger into early Thursday, though most of the day will be dry. Cloud cover and a light northerly wind will remain in place during the day, resulting in highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday’s Cold Front:

Once today’s chances come to a close, our focus will then turn to our next snow chance will comes in the form of a cold front Friday. Since most will see temperatures at or just above the freezing mark, there may be a moment or two where we could see a wintry mix.

Forecast models then show a better opportunity for snow over the weekend as a quick-moving storm system slides to our south. Behind our weekend storm system, a blast of frigidly cold air is to take place, plummeting temperatures into the early stages of next week.

Long-range models are in slightly in disagreement on the timing of when this air-mass spills in the Great Lakes. However, expect highs to fall into the teens for Sunday and Monday, with overnight lows falling into the single-digits. BRRRRR!