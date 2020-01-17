Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Friday Afternoon and Evening

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday evening. Another winter storm will move across the Plains and Midwest Friday and Saturday, bringing accumulating snow, sleet and freezing rain to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Friday morning will be cloudy, but dry. As moisture increases during the day light snow will develop west and southwest of Rockford during the early afternoon, spreading east through sunset. By 6pm or 7pm most of the Stateline should be seeing snow, some of which could be moderate to heavy at times. This will reduce visibility through the evening as winds pick up from the southeast.

Temperatures remain below freezing through Midnight, or a little after, warming above freezing by sunrise Saturday. As the warmer air arrives a transition to sleet and possibly freezing rain will take place from south to north, but just how far north is still the big question. Right now it looks like the highest chance for sleet to mix in will be south of Highway 72, where sleet could accumulate – along with the snow – to a couple inches. Freezing rain is possible, but that threat looks to remain low. Although, there could be some freezing drizzle Saturday morning.

Snow and sleet accumulations area wide will likely range from 2-5 inches, with most of the accumulations taking place before Midnight. Winds will be increasing from the southeast through the evening, so blowing and drifting snow will be possible once it is on the ground, and as it is falling, reducing visibility.