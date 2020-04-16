Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of the Stateline

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning as accumulating snow will fall over much of northern Illinois. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of Iowa, central and west-central Illinois as snow totals could add up to over half a foot in some locations.

The biggest impacts locally will be slick roads Friday morning as most of the snow is expected to accumulate on grassy surfaces. A mix of rain and snow will be possible between 10pm and Midnight, with a changeover to all snow during the overnight. The bulk of accumulating snow will arrive between roughly 2am and 7am Friday morning.

Temperatures at the surface will be a few degrees on either side of freezing – 32 degrees – which will cause roads to become slick during the early morning hours. Most of the accumulating snow will be wrapping up a little after sunrise Friday, with a rain/snow mix likely during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s.

Areas of fog are possible Friday night before winds shift around to the southwest during the day on Saturday. This will bring temperatures into the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon.