A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties beginning at 6am Tuesday, lasting through 6pm Tuesday, and for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and Boone counties beginning 6am Tuesday, lasting through 12am Wednesday. McHenry County is until 6am Wednesday.

Light snow is expected to move in from the west/southwest late Monday night, overspreading much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin before sunrise Tuesday. The snow will be mostly light but with temperatures dropping below freezing Monday night/Tuesday morning, the light snow may stick onto untreated and elevated surfaces. This is likely to cause some impacts to the morning commute Tuesday. Area wide and between the snow Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-3 inches can be expected.