Winter Weather Advisory:

As of early Monday morning, Winter Storm Warnings span from W. Montana to NW Wisconsin for heavy snow accumulation through Tuesday. Locally, it’ll be the threat for mixed precipitation that may cause a few headaches on the roads.

For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in S. Wisconsin, along with Jo-Daviess and Stephenson Counties in N. Illinois under a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory for our three S.Wisconsin counties will be in effect from 5PM this evening up until 6 Tuesday evening. For Jo-Daviess and Stephenson Counties, the advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until 2PM Tuesday afternoon.

Timing Out the Mess:

President’s Day starts off dry, with temperatures sitting in the upper 20s and low 30s. But by the late afternoon/early evening hours, light rain will begin to move in from the southwest.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to cool back into the low 30s, which will allow for a transition to mixed precipitation. Once the transition occurs, wintry mix chances are set to continue into the early stages of Tuesday, though there will be breaks in the action. Travel-wise, significant impacts aren’t expected for the commute this morning. Though it would be a good idea to use extra caution if your schedule takes you into work tonight or Tuesday morning.

With northeast flow remaining dominant on Tuesday, temperatures are only expected to top out in the low to mid 30s. This will be cool enough for precipitation to remain in the form of freezing rain/sleet/snow into the afternoon hours.

The brunt of this icy stretch looks to occur across southern Wisconsin where spots could pick up 1/4″. For areas along highway 20, the most you could see is 1/10″, with little to no accumulations occurring south of the highway. Behind this storm system, cold air filters into the Stateline for Wednesday, resulting in highs in the low 20s. However, sunshine returns thanks to a strong high pressure system over the Upper Midwest.