Winter Weather Advisory:

Thursday kicks off with a couple of flurries. But thankfully that won’t bring any impacts to those heading out for the morning commute. It’s during the evening commute where you’ll want to take extra caution as a more pronounced and steadier snowfall moves in, making for hazardous travel. For that, the National Weather Service has placed the entire viewing area under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3PM today until 6AM Friday.

Timing Out the Snow:

Guidance continues to show snow beginning during the mid to late afternoon hours, with chances remaining likely into tonight. During the very early stages of Friday, the snow will depart to our east, leaving us under a mostly cloudy sky. With the nature of tonight’s snow being light and fluffy, it won’t take much for roads to become slick and snow-covered, especially with how cold road temperatures are at the current moment. Extra caution will be necessary for those traveling this evening and then again for those heading out the door Friday morning.

Snowfall Comparison:

When it is all said and done, we’ll be waking up to a fresh swath of 1″-3″ come Friday morning, with a few 4″ totals residing near Lake Michigan. This upcoming snowfall however won’t nearly be enough to take a nice-sized bite out of our massive snowfall deficit.

As of this morning, Rockford has only observed 14.1″ of snow since December 1st, landing roughly 13″ below average. It’s also well below our seasonal snowfall from at this point last year as we we’re sitting at 32.8″ by February 24th. With an area of high pressure sliding to our northwest, Friday morning ‘s cloud cover will give way to mixed sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures, mainly because of the limited solar radiation and fresh snowpack, are expected to peak in the mid to upper 20s.