Advisory Issued:

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed the entire region under a Winter Weather Advisory. For Rockford specifically, this will be in effect at 4AM Saturday morning, lasting until 1PM Saturday afternoon.

Dry Friday Ahead:

Ahead of the potential for accumulating wet snow, a mainly dry Friday lies ahead. The day kicks off with a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures sitting on either side of the 30-degree mark. Despite the fact that winds today will remain breezy out of the east-northeast, high temperatures will manage to peak in the upper 40s. It’s not until late in the evening in which we begin to see clouds increase, with shower chances not too far behind.

Timing Out The Snow:

Forecast models show rain moving in from the south after 7PM, overspreading much of the area an hour or two after. Rain could fall heavy at times. As temperatures cool overnight, rain will transition to a mix of rain and snow, eventually to all snow prior to sunrise. Once the transition is complete, snow will fall for the rest of the morning hours, lingering into the early afternoon.

Now, it goes without saying that Saturday’s snowfall does come with a few uncertainties. The first, which has been the biggest uncertainty, is the overall track of the storm. For instance, the GFS model continues to bring the low into southern Illinois, and then into northwest Indiana by early Saturday morning. Whereas the European model remains consistent with its track scenario, bringing the surface low into the southern half of Lake Michigan around the same time. With that being said, the storm’s track into the Great Lakes will play a key role into the next uncertainty, that is who gets to see the most snowfall.

Accumulations & Impacts:

From what I gathered this morning, areas from Sterling to Freeport to Rockford to Milwaukee will have the best potential for 4+ inches of slushy wet snow. On the outskirts of that, 2″ to 4″. It will take some time considering how warm it’s been this week, but untreated and elevated roadways will eventually become covered in slushy snow.

Especially during the time frame in which the heaviest snow is set to fall. If you have to be out and about, travel with caution. Clouds decrease somewhat overnight into Sunday, resulting in some sunshine to round out the weekend. Highs Sunday will peak in the low 40s.