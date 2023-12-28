For the first time since December 7th, the potential for measurable snow is on the table.

A slow-moving cut-off low pressure system spinning over S. Illinois will allow precipitation to overtake the region by the mid-morning hours. Thanks to cooler flow out of the north, precipitation for most of today’s wintry shenanigans will fall as light snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside County. This will run from 9AM to 9PM today.

At times, rain could mix in, especially to the south and east of the Rockford metro where temps have a better shot at climbing into the upper 30s. Models then show precipitation sticking around into the evening before tapering off early Friday.

While accumulations appear likely, it’s important to take into account the recent warmth and how that will play a role on road conditions. A look at the almanac shows that temperatures recently have been trending 10 to as much as 25° above late-December standards. This will leave pavement temperatures way too warm for today’s snowfall to impact main roads.

If you plan to travel at any point during the day, roads will be wet. Also, keep in mind that extra caution will be needed on elevated surfaces such as overpasses and bridges as slushy spots will be possible. As far as accumulations are concerned, most locales will end up near an 1″, with slightly higher totals to our north and west!

Friday is the day we here in the western Great Lakes say adieu, aufwiedersehen, gesundheit, farewell to this stubborn low (any Willy Wonka fans?).

And I’m talking about the Gene Wilder version! Clouds stick around for a good chunk of the day before clearing up into Friday night. Highs to round out the work week will land on either side of the 40-degree mark. Same for Saturday.

Early in the morning on New Years Eve, a weak clipper system will help slide a cold front through. With it comes the chance for a rain/snow mix as well as the potential for a cool down. New Years Eve and New Years Day will feel a whole lot different than Christmas as temperatures are set to trend 18 to as much as 25-degrees colder. Expect highs in the low 30s both days.