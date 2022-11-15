Tuesday’s Snow:

What a turnaround huh? Just 4 days ago, we we’re talking about record warmth and 70° weather. Now, the name of the game has been this winter regime that has brought us back to reality, and has even our first opportunity for measurable snow.

Speaking of measurable snow, our next chance is slowly filtering this morning as a storm system slides across the southern half of the state. For that, the National Weather Service has placed all of our northern Illinois counties under a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect at 6AM. Again, this won’t be a big storm when it comes to accumulations. But it will definitely be enough to bring travel impacts to the area, beginning with this morning’s commute.

Travel Impacts & Timing:

Initially, grassy and elevated surfaces (such as bridges and overpasses) will be the first to see accumulations from this event. With time, a few slick and slushy conditions will begin to form on some of the main roads. If you plan to travel this morning, make sure to check road conditions before you leave the driveway. Once you’re on the roadways, travel at a slower speed and make sure to give yourself enough following distance. It’s also important to keep in mind that reduced visibility will occur underneath some of the stronger snow showers.

Snow is likely going to be sticking around for the entirety of our Tuesday, but in a scattered fashion. Forecast models then carry on today’s scattered snow chances into the first half of tonight, with things starting to wrap up around midnight. While there may be a few lingering flurries, the second half of the night looks to remain quiet with temperatures falling on either side of the 30° mark.

All in all, our forecast remains consistent with much of the area falling within the 1″-3″ range, with higher totals closer to the lake. A secondary wave moves in for Wednesday, which could bring an additional inch to the area. From there, the topic of discussion will quickly shift from the upcoming snow chances to another downward spiral in our temperatures.

Late-Week Cold:

Behind these two storm systems, a surge of cold arctic air is set to take place across the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes. This will help tumble our temperatures quite a bit for the late-week days and the upcoming weekend. Highs Thursday afternoon are going to struggle to make it out of the 20s.

As that colder air continues to filter in, our Friday will end up much colder with highs struggling to even reach the 20° mark. Saturday, despite the return of some sunshine, is to again see temperatures fail to reach 30°. Overnight lows during this time fall into the teens. On the flip side, it does look like a warming trend moves in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Until then, we’ll have to deal with old man winter’s one-two punch.