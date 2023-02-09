The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and WINTER STORM WARNING that had been issued for counties in south-central Wisconsin and northwest Illinois have either been canceled early, or allowed to expire as the wintry weather has come to an end. However, drizzle/light rain showers and a few light snow showers will continue through late evening, lasting until 10pm. No additional accumulations are expected through the night.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy as a breezy northwest wind continues to pull temperatures down into the 20s overnight. Black ice will be possible with the amount of moisture from earlier in the day, but the wind will help some through the night. Still, remain cautious that it could be a little icy Friday morning.

High pressure moving Friday afternoon will give us sunshine as temperatures warm into the low teens. Lighter winds Friday night will bring temperatures into the teens, with highs warming into the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday.