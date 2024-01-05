This has been a very tame start to winter thus far, with only 2.8″ of snow falling at the Rockford airport since December 1st. This is significantly less than average for this time of year, as usually we expect 11.0″ snowfall by this date. But we will have a few chances to close the gap between actual and average snowfall in the coming weeks.

First with a pair of systems within view of the country. The first of which is across the Plains and Midwest, bringing ample moisture with it from the South. This will bring light snow showers to the Stateline Friday night through early Saturday. The second weather system is still off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, that will move into the region early next week, with the potential for heavy snow across portions of the region.

The first system will bring light snow to the Stateline mainly after Midnight tonight. Light to steady snow may persist into the early morning hours before becoming more scattered into the afternoon and evening. Some afternoon melting between flurries may provide enough low-level moisture for some patchy fog to develop later in the day as well. Highs Saturday will reach the mid-30s.

Higher snow amounts look to be confined mostly East of I-39 and South of I-88, where up to an inch of snow may fall. Not much is expected to stick around long, with afternoon temperatures near or just above freezing. Even so, untreated roads and elevated surfaces may become snow covered or slick through the early part of the day, so be cautious for slick spots early Saturday!

All eyes are beginning to turn toward the next weather system that will impact the region early next week. The flip to a more active pattern in January has been recognized as an increasing potential for a few weeks now, but some of those pieces are beginning to come together into a short-term forecast now. Thie potential winter storm will move into the area Monday through early Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to portions of the Plains and Midwest. Since this system is still off the West Coast (see above), there is little sampling data to gather for accurate weather models. Nonetheless, there has been some consistency showing the potential for heavy snow to set up near the Stateline, particularly Tuesday afternoon/evening. There is still plenty of time for this system to change its track, and even a few hundred miles one way or another would foster huge changes to the precipitation field, given the forecast temperatures will be near the freezing mark. Even a warming trend of 2-3° could switch an all snow forecast to mostly rain.

That is only a part of why winter weather forecasting is so difficult. Part of what meteorologists look at when putting the forecast together is computer models. Many model outputs you see shared on social media are known as deterministic models. This is when a computer model spits out one outcome or solution based on current conditions. Ensemble models do the same thing, but under tweaked variables. An ensemble forecast results in many outcomes, which forecasters can compare and contrast between, or even look at an average between the outcomes to get a more reasonable result.

Specifically, a deterministic model will take current conditions and project what might happen more than a week from now. Even small tweaks in current conditions from one hour to the next can drastically change how a weather model handles a forecast, especially the further and further out you take it. This is why it is not helpful to share snow totals from model outputs more than a couple days away from a system, especially a strong one like the one we will see early next week. Stay tuned to the forecast though, as the Eyewitness News Weather Team will be putting out our official forecast in the next couple days!

High temperatures settle in the 30s for most of the week ahead with a series of weather systems to bring wintry weather to the region every few days. The first brings light snow through Saturday afternoon. Relatively mild air stays locked in place for the next strong weather system for early next week, with chances for snow and wintry mix Monday night through Tuesday night. Another system looks to pass late next week/next weekend, along with some pushes of Arctic air bringing highs down near or below average by Thursday.