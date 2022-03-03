Temperatures Thursday afternoon struggled to make it much above the mid and upper 30s thanks to a powerful cold front that came through Wednesday night. But temperatures leading into the weekend will continue to climb, reaching the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon.

That warmth aided with a strong warm front that’ll lift through the region Saturday morning. South winds behind the front will increase, gusting to around 30-35 mph Saturday evening before shifting to the west Saturday night behind another cold front. Those wind gusts could come close to 40 mph.

Showers are likely to develop as the warm front moves through early Saturday, but the majority of the precipitation appears to fall to the north and west of the immediate area. While there may be a few showers that are present around sunrise, most of the morning will stay dry. Those dry conditions will carry over into the afternoon as a brief ridge of high pressure moves overhead. That ridge formed from a strong storm system that’ll be moving into western and central Iowa during the afternoon.

As a cold front sweeps across Iowa Saturday, thunderstorms are likely to develop. Some of those storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts. As the cold front moves east late Saturday afternoon and evening, instability will rise a little over the Stateline which could help sustain some of the storm activity after sunset. Much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin is under a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather, which is on the lower end, but something we’ll need to pay close attention to the weather during that time as strong wind gusts would be our primary concern.

Once the cold front passes Sunday there won’t be an initial push of cold air behind. Skies will begin to dry out as temperatures rise into the upper 40s during the afternoon. As the front stalls out across the Ohio Valley Sunday night, another low pressure system will move up from the south and along the cold front. Rain will begin to lift up from the southwest, moving across southern and central Illinois. Some of those showers could reach northern Illinois Sunday night.

Winds will then turn more to the north and northeast overnight, into Monday morning. As this occurs, colder air will be drawn in and could produce some light snow through the morning, as well as during the afternoon. It’s yet to be determined if any of the snow will accumulate here in the Stateline, or bypass us to the south. But it is a reminder that, after these milder days, we are still in the midst of Winter.