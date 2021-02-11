Winter’s One-Two Punch, Dangerous Cold Followed By Late-Day Snow

For the second time this week, a portion of the Stateline has been placed under a Wind Chill Advisory. This includes Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside counties in northwest Illinois and Green County in southwest Wisconsin. Wind chills early on could be as low as -30°, which could result in frostbite within 20-30 minutes. Even if your area is not under the Advisory, light northerly winds will result in wind chills between -15° to -25°. So before you step outside this morning, take necessary precautions to keep yourself and your pets safe from the frigid cold. Following some clearing overnight, today will begin with some sunshine. But clouds will be quick to fill in ahead of a weak disturbance that’ll bring another round of snow by this afternoon.

The rest of our morning remains dry, but light snow chances will be quick to ramp up right before the evening commute. Due to how frigidly cold temperatures have been as of recent, roads will definitely be cold enough for any snow to stick. Scattered snow showers look to persist into tonight before coming to an end around midnight. Totals remain minor, as much of the Stateline looks to pick up a dusting to an inch. Slightly higher totals will be possible across portions of southern and southeast Wisconsin. I know that doesn’t sound like much, but it’s still enough to cause headaches on the roads. Be on the lookout for patchy slick spots this evening and if you plan to head out the door early Friday morning.