Now that we are nearing the end of December, we can look back and see some trends with our temperatures throughout the month. It has been an up and down month as far as high temperatures have been concerned. We started out the month with nearly 2 weeks in a row of warm weather, followed by a stretch of below normal weather lately. And now the last few days, we have been very warm, reaching the 60s yesterday and officially 50s today.

Even though we spent most of the day in the 30s, we saw some sunshine to end the day. Here’s a look across the Stateline as the sun was setting this evening.

Temperatures tonight fell to the mid-20s quickly, but we will hover around there through the rest of the night, as clouds increase, and moisture hangs around a bit longer. This will allow some patchy fog to develop overnight into the morning hours tomorrow.

Though we start out the day a bit foggy, we will warm through the 40s as clouds remain thick. A chance for some wintry mix starts to work in for the afternoon, and chances continue through the late evening.

Futurecast shows the first round of wintry mix moving through early in the afternoon, though temperatures might be a little warmer than Futurecast shows. Either way, watch out for slick spots as precipitation falls.

Chances for rain and wintry mix continue late into the evening. This could give some slick spots out there, so many sure you are taking it easy outdoors on roads and sidewalks for your New Year’s Eve plans.

High temperatures tomorrow reach the low 40s, but wintry mix moves through for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be closer to the freezing mark at midnight, as chances for wintry precipitation continues. New Year’s Day looks dry, as we warm back into the low 40s.

We then turn our eyes to the next weather system coming in after the new year. This looks to bring some steadier to heavier rain to the area Monday afternoon through much of Tuesday. We also could see some thunder during this time as well.

On the back end of the system, more chances for wintry mix are possible Wednesday as temperatures drop again.

As far as total precipitation, we could see widespread rain totals around three quarters of an inch up to around an inch. This would be the first good soaking rainfall that we have seen in a while.

The warmer weather doesn’t exactly go away soon, with both highs and lows above normal through much of next week. We also see rain chances early next week, but we will be drying out a bit to end next week.