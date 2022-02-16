A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning at Midnight Wednesday and lasting through 6pm Thursday. A very warm Wednesday afternoon with strong winds from the south brought temperatures into the low to mid 50s. The high temperature in Rockford reached 55 degrees, just two degrees away from a record high of 57 set back in 1921!

But temperatures are beginning to fall behind a cold front that is moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, shifting winds around to the west and northwest. Scattered rain showers will continue for the remainder of the evening before transitioning over, and mixing with, a little freezing rain and sleet.

This transition looks to take place between 9pm and 10pm, first across the southwest and west before stretching east and northeast around Midnight. This will occur as temperatures slowly fall to the freezing mark. After Midnight temperatures will continue to fall as snow slowly begins to mix in on the backside. This looks to take place between Midnight and 2am/3am. Some minor accumulations are possible with the snowfall.

A drying north wind will move in early Thursday leaving us mostly dry during the morning. However, residual moisture from the rain Wednesday, along with any light freezing rain or snow that may accumulate, could cause some icy spots during the morning commute. This will need to be something you keep in mind while out traveling.

The break in the precipitation doesn’t last all day as the second wave of low pressure moves into southern Illinois during the afternoon. This will cause snow to spread in from the south, reaching northern Illinois after Noon. Accumulating snowfall does appear likely for some across the region, with a couple inches falling within the counties under the advisory. Outside of that, snow totals look to remain light. Having said that, winds will be increasing from the north during that time causing some issues with blowing snow as it falls. As a result, visibility could be reduced during the afternoon and early evening commute. Skies are expected to dry out towards Thursday evening as temperatures tumble through the single digits Friday morning.