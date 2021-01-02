Wintry mix transitions to snow Friday evening

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all of northern Illinois and south-central Wisconsin through Midnight as the Stateline deals with another winter storm. This storm, however, dealt more mixed precipitation in the form of snow, sleet, freezing rain and even just rain for a time during the afternoon.

Temperatures were key in determining what fell, and where, throughout much of the morning and afternoon ranging from the upper 20s across northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin, to the mid 30s in Rockford. Snow and sleet accumulations were minimal throughout the day as many areas experienced freezing rain, adding up between a tenth of an inch to two tenths of an inch. The transition over to now all snow has started, with snow remaining the predominant precipitation type through the evening.

Winds are beginning to shift around to the north as low pressure moves into east-central Illinois. The northwest wind shift has pulled in a little more cold air throughout the atmosphere. This colder air is causing any mixed precipitation to turn to snow, which will continue through Midnight. Additional snow accumulations of 1-3 inches will be likely as heavier bands of snow rotate through the area.

The snow on top of slushy and icy roads will only make conditions deteriorate further this evening, with slick conditions expected to last into Saturday morning. If you must head out Friday evening, please make sure you use caution. Visibility will also be reduced, in some locations down to a mile, as the snow moves through. Fog will then set in following the departure of the snow overnight, lasting into Saturday morning.