Unseasonably Cold:

Unseasonably cold air kicks off the new week. So much so that afternoon highs both Monday and Tuesday will end up being the coldest since March 18th, a whopping 254 days ago!

The reason for this week’s unseasonably cold start, snow’s high reflectivity rate and the chilly west to northwest wind that will be in place.

Any warmth supplied by today’s partial sunshine will be easily reflected back into space, resulting in mid 20s for afternoon highs. How much cooler is that compared to late-November standards? Well, our normal high is 41-degrees. So pretty dang cold.

Skies gradually clear this evening, resulting in a steeper temperature drop overnight. Expect lows to fall into the lower teens, with wind chill values sitting at or below the 0-degree mark.

Midweek Warm-Up:

Tuesday features more of the same chill as highs will be limited to the upper 20s. After a sun-filled start to the day, clouds will increase late, leaving us under a mostly cloudy sky into Tuesday night. This cloud cover though won’t have much with it, leaving us dry into early Wednesday. However, it’s during this time in which warmer air will be spilling in from the southwest U.S.

Temperatures because of this will get a nice boost, climbing to seasonable-levels by Wednesday afternoon. Highs remain in the low 40s for Thursday. It’s towards the early Friday time frame in which models introduce our next storm system.

One that could bring a few rain showers to the area during the first half of Friday. The one uncertainty, the storms track. Overall, our weather pattern does seem to remain on the active side into the weekend as another system introduces itself late Saturday.