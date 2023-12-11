A few high pressure systems will be the highlight of the forecast for the upcoming work week.

What does this entail? A dry and worry-free work week lies ahead.

The first of the two high pressure systems, which is centered over the Gulf states this morning, will help clear this stubborn low-hanging cloud cover as our Monday progresses.

Remember, the late-fall/early-winter sun angle makes it rather difficult for temperatures to effectively warm. This also makes it difficult for clouds to clear. But we should end up seeing a little bit of sunshine before the day comes to a close.

However, it may be too late for that sunshine to have an impact on our temperatures as highs peak in the mid 30s. Forecast models then show a weak frontal boundary sliding through before sunrise Tuesday morning. With absolutely no moisture to work with, all this front will do is add a few clouds to our sky and change our surface flow to the northwest.

Post-cold front, a secondary and stronger round of high pressure takes hold of our atmosphere. This will keep skies more sun-filled than cloudy for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

With that being said, the back-to-back nature of these high pressure systems will keep any chance for rain or snow extremely low until the weekend.