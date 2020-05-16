Rockford man creates ‘Covidopoly’ game and thousands of people are playing it

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People everywhere are getting creative while stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis. One Stateline computer designer took his talent to create a free online board game, parodying Monopoly.

In ‘Covidopoly,’ players an acquire properties such as ‘Wuhan Market’ and ‘Big Cat Rescue.’ The game even incorporates items like masks. Users can share their game code with anyone, making it a perfect social distancing game.

The game’s designer, Benji Bear, said it started as a personal project, but soon became something much more.

“It’s become a daily habit for some people. They have these daily video calls with their friends and they do it over Covidopoly,” he explained.

Over 85,000 games have been played so far. If you want to check it out, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

