WQRF FOX39 will move to a different frequency starting March 13th, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Over the air viewers may need to re-scan their televisions after March 13th in order to continue to keep receiving WQRF programming.

Cable and satellite companies will make the changes on their end and viewers will not be affected.

For more information, visit TVAnswers.org.

The frequency channel 39 broadcasts on is changing, but the channel number you will see at home will remain as 39.1 after the re-scan.